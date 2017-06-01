European Stocks Poised to End Losing Streak

European stocks were on track to snap a five-session losing streak as investors largely brushed off a downbeat reading on the Chinese economy.

Oil Prices Climb Before U.S. Stockpile Data

Oil prices regained some ground in anticipation of further falls in U.S. crude stocks, which may signal that production cuts are affecting hefty global inventories.

Fed's John Williams Shrugs Off Soft U.S. Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams on Thursday played down anxiety over softness in the U.S. inflation rate, expressing confidence in an improving U.S. economy that he reiterated warrants "three or four rate increases" this year.

Yuan Rally Doesn't Have Far to Run

Chinese capital outflows have quietly gained steam again in recent weeks and a more hawkish-than-expected Fed could add fuel to the fire. China's central bank is taking pre-emptive action.

Returns Soar as Emerging Markets Turn Less Volatile

Emerging markets are the calmest they have been in nearly three years, helping to draw a surge of funds from abroad and boosting returns in a sector that many investors once viewed as notoriously turbulent.

Riksbank Chief Wants Swedish Government to Cool Red-Hot Property Market

Sweden's central bank chief Stefan Ingves said a red-hot housing market and record-high level of household debt will put the Scandinavian country's economy in peril unless the government cools the property sector down.

China's Daily Yuan Fix Makes Biggest Leap in Five Months

China's central bank guided the yuan to its biggest one-day jump in roughly five months, the latest sign that authorities are seeking to bolster the yuan in the wake of last week's sovereign-debt downgrade.

BOJ Board Member Defends Easing Program, Dismisses Fears of Yield Rate Surge

Bank of Japan policy board member Yutaka Harada on Thursday defended the bank's monetary easing program, dismissing concerns that it would eventually hurt its financial health and credibility of the Japanese currency.

China's Caixin PMI Contracts for First Time in Nearly a Year

China's nationwide factory activity contracted in May for the first time in nearly a year, according to a private gauge that gave a weaker reading for the manufacturing sector than official data.

South Korea's CPI Rises 2.0% on Year in May

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 2.0% from a year earlier in May, with inflation picking up slightly faster than expected after easing in the previous month.

