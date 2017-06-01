China Steps Up Support for Its Currency

Investors say Beijing is seeking to build confidence in its economy amid concerns about a debt buildup and a crackdown on loose lending.

Trump Quits Climate Deal He Says Is Unfair to U.S.

President Donald Trump said he decided to withdraw the U.S. from the "draconian" Paris climate accord, but he said he will begin negotiations to either re-enter the agreement or craft a new deal that he judges fair to the U.S. and its workers.

SEC Wades Into 'Fiduciary Rule' Debate

The SEC said Thursday that it would wade into the politically charged debate over the duties brokers owe their customers when they recommend investments.

5 Things to Watch in the May Jobs Report

The May jobs report is expected to show solid hiring, but will wage growth remain a mystery?

Fed Stress-Test Results Coming June 22, 28

The Federal Reserve said it plans to release the results of its big-bank stress tests June 22 and June 28, and a senior official said the central bank would provide banks with more information about the annual exercise as well as change its approach to supervising banks' boards of directors.

Dakota Access Pipeline Starts Shipping Oil

The Dakota Access Pipeline started shipping oil Thursday, a milestone in the project after a protracted legal battle and temporary halt in construction.

Canada Promises Aid for Lumber Industry Hit With U.S. Tariffs

Canada said Thursday it would make 867 million Canadian dollars ($641 million) available to help mitigate the impact on workers and companies from U.S. tariffs recently imposed on Canadian softwood lumber.

Bank of Mexico Officials Weigh End of Rate-Raising Cycle

Some Bank of Mexico policy makers felt their cycle of interest-rate increases could be nearing an end when they agreed in May to raise rates a sixth consecutive time, minutes to the meeting showed Thursday.

Singapore Investor Piles Into Student Housing in $1.6 Billion Deal

A Singapore-based investor has purchased a portfolio of 18 North American student housing complexes and four rental apartment properties from a U.S. private-equity firm in three deals valuing the properties at about $1.6 billion, according to the companies.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Runs Surge

Government data showed that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, much more than expected, as refinery activity surprisingly sped up. Gasoline stockpiles decreased by 2.9 million barrels.

