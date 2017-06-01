Monte Paschi Bailout Gets Green Light From Europe

The European Commission has approved a restructuring plan from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, allowing the Italian government to bail out the troubled lender.

Fed's John Williams Shrugs Off Soft U.S. Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams on Thursday played down anxiety over softness in the U.S. inflation rate, expressing confidence in an improving U.S. economy that he reiterated warrants "three or four rate increases" this year.

Riksbank Chief Wants Swedish Government to Cool Red-Hot Property Market

Sweden's central bank chief Stefan Ingves said a red-hot housing market and record-high level of household debt will put the Scandinavian country's economy in peril unless the government cools the property sector down.

Barclays Sells Bigger-Than-Expected Stake in Its Africa Business

Barclays completed the planned sell-down of its African business, reducing its stake in the unit to 15%.

Yuan Rally Doesn't Have Far to Run

Chinese capital outflows have quietly gained steam again in recent weeks and a more hawkish-than-expected Fed could add fuel to the fire. China's central bank is taking pre-emptive action.

Returns Soar as Emerging Markets Turn Less Volatile

Emerging markets are the calmest they have been in nearly three years, helping to draw a surge of funds from abroad and boosting returns in a sector that many investors once viewed as notoriously turbulent.

China's Daily Yuan Fix Makes Biggest Leap in Five Months

China's central bank guided the yuan to its biggest one-day jump in roughly five months, the latest sign that authorities are seeking to bolster the yuan in the wake of last week's sovereign-debt downgrade.

BOJ Board Member Defends Easing Program, Dismisses Fears of Yield Rate Surge

Bank of Japan policy board member Yutaka Harada on Thursday defended the bank's monetary easing program, dismissing concerns that it would eventually hurt its financial health and credibility of the Japanese currency.

Nomura Bought Controversial Venezuelan Bonds at Steep Discount

Nomura Securities bought about $100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in the thick of a political controversy.

J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Signal Weaker Trading Results

Executives at the two biggest U.S. banks signaled second-quarter trading is weakening, bringing to a halt a string of strong quarters that have boosted bank results.

June 01, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)