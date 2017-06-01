Health Care Up as Market Momentum Helps Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders sought out risky stocks, such as biotechnology companies as stock indexes hit new record highs.

Eli Lilly said longtime Chief Financial Officer Derica Rice will retire at the end of this year after more than a decade in the position. Some analysts say Ohio's efforts to draw parallels between tobacco lawsuits and its recent lawsuits filed against opiod makers could be a stretch, given the superior health benefits of painkillers over cigarettes, when used responsibly.

June 01, 2017 16:24 ET (20:24 GMT)