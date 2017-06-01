China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, June 1 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 555,668 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 12,155 12,155 12,150 12,150 12,640 -490 24 318
Jul-17 12,365 12,390 12,310 12,325 13,240 -915 34 120
Aug-17 12,460 12,485 12,290 12,410 12,980 -570 32 74
Sep-17 12,525 12,635 12,350 12,485 12,970 -485 508,038 424,872
Oct-17 12,605 12,685 12,490 12,570 13,010 -440 138 136
Nov-17 12,675 12,725 12,500 12,605 12,925 -320 362 2,496
Jan-18 14,710 14,765 14,450 14,620 15,065 -445 46,750 51,874
Mar-18 14,865 14,865 14,865 14,865 15,240 -375 2 96
Apr-18 14,765 14,940 14,765 14,845 15,165 -320 12 40
May-18 14,980 15,070 14,760 14,890 15,370 -480 276 690
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
