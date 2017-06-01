On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Thursday, June 1 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 555,668 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 12,155 12,155 12,150 12,150 12,640 -490 24 318

Jul-17 12,365 12,390 12,310 12,325 13,240 -915 34 120

Aug-17 12,460 12,485 12,290 12,410 12,980 -570 32 74

Sep-17 12,525 12,635 12,350 12,485 12,970 -485 508,038 424,872

Oct-17 12,605 12,685 12,490 12,570 13,010 -440 138 136

Nov-17 12,675 12,725 12,500 12,605 12,925 -320 362 2,496

Jan-18 14,710 14,765 14,450 14,620 15,065 -445 46,750 51,874

Mar-18 14,865 14,865 14,865 14,865 15,240 -375 2 96

Apr-18 14,765 14,940 14,765 14,845 15,165 -320 12 40

May-18 14,980 15,070 14,760 14,890 15,370 -480 276 690

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)