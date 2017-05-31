Tech Shares Down As Momentum Fades - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell as the sector lost some of its upward momentum. After breaking through the $1,000-per-share level for the first time Tuesday, Amazon.com fell back to $992 Wednesday. Microsoft struck deals with chip makers to produce personal computers that would connect with data networks, much like smart phones. Toshiba made a legal concession to U.S. company Western Digital in a bid to accelerate the sale of the Japanese technology giant's lucrative memory-chip unit.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 31, 2017 16:53 ET (20:53 GMT)