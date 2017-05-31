Stocks Slide but Remain on Track for Monthly Gains

U.S. stocks fell, but major indexes were on track for monthly gains. The S&P 500 dropped 0.3%.

Chicago PMI Falls in May

A reading for business activity across the Midwest fell in May but remained in expansion territory.

EU Weighs Politically-Sensitive Steps to Strengthen Eurozone

The eurozone may need to set up a common budget, treasury and borrowing capacity to secure its stability, requiring politically-sensitive steps, the European Union's executive arm said.

ECB Should Prepare to Reduce Dose of Monetary 'Medicine'

It is time to prepare for the end of very aggressive monetary policy, a key eurozone central banker said, in a vote of confidence in the bloc's economic prospects.

Oil Slumps on Investor Skepticism Over Output Cuts

Oil prices fell as investors remained skeptical that production cuts by major producers will make a dent in global crude stocks.

German Businesses Fear Fallout From Trump-Merkel Discord

A political war of words between Berlin and Washington is causing growing alarm among German executives who fear it could be bad for business.

Eurozone Inflation Rate Falls Sharply

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation fell more sharply than expected in May despite a drop in the jobless rate to a seven-year low, a combination that is likely to reinforce the European Central Bank's reluctance to quickly unwind its stimulus programs.

Growth but No Inflation Will Keep ECB Chugging Along

The trend in eurozone inflation will underline the ECB's caution about exiting from its ultraloose monetary policy.

Fed's Kaplan Unruffled by Recent Soft Inflation, Backs 2 More 2017 Rate Rises

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he doesn't expect recent weakness in price measures to persist, as he reaffirmed his preference to see the central bank pursue slow and steady rate increases.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Options to Balance the Federal Budget Are Limited

