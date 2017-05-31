Tesaro Explores Sale

Tesaro is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter, two months after the cancer-treatment developer won a key drug approval.

Medicaid Was Overcharged $1.3 Billion for EpiPen, Watchdog Says

Medicaid paid $1.27 billion more for EpiPen allergic-reaction treatments than it should have from 2006 to 2016, well more than the sum Mylan NV said it agreed to pay to settle allegations, a government watchdog said.

Exxon Shareholders Pressure Company on Climate Risks

Exxon Mobile shareholders delivered a major rebuke to the oil giant, calling for the company to share more information about how climate change and regulations could impact its operations.

Nomura Bought Controversial Venezuelan Bonds at Steep Discount

Nomura Securities bought about $100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in the thick of a political controversy.

China Detains Rights Monitor Investigating Ivanka Trump Shoe Factory

New York-based China Labor Watch said it has lost contact with three undercover investigators who worked at Chinese factories making Ivanka Trump-brand shoes, and at least one of them has been detained.

Aetna to Move Headquarters Out of Connecticut

Aetna plans to move its corporate headquarters out of Connecticut, dealing a blow to a state struggling with a widening budget deficit, stagnant population growth and rising unemployment.

New York Times to Offer Employee Buyouts to Trim Editing Staff

New York Times Co. is initiating a round of buyouts of its editing staff and is eliminating its public editor position as part of the broader restructuring of its news operations.

CNN Drops Kathy Griffin as New Year's Eve Program Host

CNN fired comedian Kathy Griffin from its New Year's Eve program Wednesday amid backlash after she appeared in a photo holding a faux bloody severed head of President Trump.

Arbitration Panel Rejects Gazprom's $34.5 Billion Claim in Ukraine Gas Dispute

Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz said Wednesday that an arbitration tribunal had dismissed a $34.5 billion claim from Russian state gas giant PAO Gazprom over the terms of a disputed gas contract, marking a victory for Kiev in its efforts to reduce Russia's economic sway.

Boeing Finds an Ex-Im Bank Alternative

Boeing has sealed a deal for Italy's export credit agency to provide an initial $1.25 billion a year in guarantees for jetliner sales, partly to fill the void left by the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

