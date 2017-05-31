Consumer Stocks Flat As Michael Kors Feels Pressure - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were flat after another big brand posted weak earnings. Shares of handbag and clothes designer Michael Kors fell sharply after it posted a quarterly loss and said it would shut 100 to 125 stores. The latest Nike sneaker to bear the name of National Basketball Association player Kevin Durant, who will play in this year's NBA Finals, looks to be a hit with consumers, said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a research note.
May 31, 2017 16:45 ET (20:45 GMT)