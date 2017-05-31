On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Wednesday, May 31 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 734,302 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 13,000 13,000 12,300 12,640 13,105 -465 226 298

Jul-17 13,310 13,310 13,175 13,240 13,275 -35 4 112

Aug-17 14,200 14,200 12,405 12,980 13,445 -465 136 74

Sep-17 13,290 13,610 12,510 12,970 13,570 -600 669,312 426,754

Oct-17 13,420 13,695 12,600 13,010 13,700 -690 60 138

Nov-17 13,440 13,715 12,630 12,925 13,605 -680 290 2,416

Jan-18 15,325 15,625 14,640 15,065 15,570 -505 63,746 49,798

Mar-18 15,765 15,765 15,120 15,240 15,760 -520 12 94

Apr-18 15,165 15,165 15,165 15,165 15,960 -795 2 36

May-18 15,760 15,830 14,870 15,370 15,760 -390 514 660

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

May 31, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)