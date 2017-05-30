WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 30

SUSPECTED NORTH KOREAN HACKERS TRY TRICKY NEW TACTIC

South Korean cybersecurity experts have noticed recent intrusions at government-affiliated websites following a new pattern: They used a technique that doesn't require tainted email links or forceful server assaults.

FRANCE'S SPECIAL FORCES HUNT FRENCH MILITANTS FIGHTING FOR ISLAMIC STATE

A number of French citizens have been killed by Iraqi artillery and ground troops using location coordinates and other intelligence supplied by French forces during the battle to drive the extremist group from Mosul, Iraq.

FITTING INTO BEIJING'S NEW WORLD ORDER

The no-shows at Beijing's launch party for its massive Silk Road plan reflect a broad disquiet over what is, at heart, an imperial venture.

INJUNCTION REQUEST AIMS TO STOP GERMAN ROLE IN ECB'S BOND BUYING

A Berlin-based law professor has filed a cease-and-desist request aimed at quickly ending Germany's involvement in bond purchases by the European Central Bank.

U.K.'S MAY PLAYS BREXIT CARD AS POLLS TIGHTEN

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May sought to revitalize her election campaign by saying that only she can deliver the successful Brexit the country voted for last year.

MANUEL NORIEGA, FORMER PANAMANIAN DICTATOR, DIES AT 83

Panama's former military strongman Manuel Antonio Noriega, a once-valued U.S. spy asset who was later overthrown as an accused drug lord in a 1989 U.S. invasion, died at a Panama City hospital at the age of 83.

GOLDMAN SACHS UNDER FIRE AFTER BUYING VENEZUELA BONDS

Goldman Sachs is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the struggling country's central bank in a transaction the opposition decried as a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

MACRON, PUTIN HOLD TENSE FIRST MEETING

Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin strained to turn the page on allegations of Russian interference in France's elections as well as their differences over Syria.

