What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Republican efforts to rewrite the tax code are faltering as revenue-raising plans to offset rate cuts have hit resistance within the party.

GOP lawmakers disagree over how to craft spending bills to avoid a partial government shutdown Oct. 1.

French special forces have for months enlisted Iraqi soldiers to hunt and kill French nationals who have joined Islamic State.

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile that it said had a speedier launch process and was more precise.

French President Macron hosted Putin amid tensions over alleged Russia interference in French elections.

Trump met with top advisers as he weighed moves to reset an administration beset by Russia probes.

Ukraine blocked two social-media platforms that Kiev said served as vehicles for Russian propaganda.

Britain's MI5 launched a probe into how it handled intelligence about the Manchester suicide bomber.

Merkel softened her criticism of the U.S. that had sparked talk of a strategic realignment with Germany.

An effort in Chicago to reduce violent crime during the Memorial Day weekend led to a drop in shootings.

The U.S. may ban laptops on all flights to and from the country, the Homeland Security secretary said.

Died: Frank Deford, 78, sportswriter.

