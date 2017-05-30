Utilities Higher as Traders Hedge Ahead of Data -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders hedged their bets ahead of key economic data later in the week.
Exelon warned it will close the long-running Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania in 2019 unless it receives government aid, the latest sign of pressure on nuclear-power producers. Three Mile Island was the site of one of the biggest accidents in the nuclear age, a meltdown in 1979.
May 30, 2017 16:57 ET (20:57 GMT)