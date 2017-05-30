U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls for Second Consecutive Month

Americans were slightly less optimistic about the economy in May, although confidence remained high.

Continue Reading Below

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its index of consumer confidence fell to 117.9 in May from April's final reading of 119.4. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to fall to 119.

Consumers' assessment of present-day conditions held steady, signaling little change in overall economic conditions. However, the percentage of consumers expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months fell to 21.3% from 25.1%.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT)