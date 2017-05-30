Fed Likely to Raise Rates in June, Spell Out Asset-Sale Plan
Federal Reserve officials are likely to raise short-term interest rates at their meeting in two weeks and announce their framework for shrinking a $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets later this year.
U.S. Stocks Pull Back as Energy Shares Decline
U.S. stocks edged lower, pressured by declines in oil firms and banks. The Dow industrials fell 0.2%.
U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.4% in April
Americans stepped up their spending in April at the fastest pace in four months, a sign the U.S. economy is rebounding after a lackluster winter.
Fed's Brainard Says Rate Rise Likely Soon, But Anxious About Inflation
Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said it likely will be time to raise short-term interest rates again soon, but that the central bank's monetary policy plans for later in the year could be called into question if inflation doesn't pick up.
U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls for Second Consecutive Month
Americans were slightly less optimistic about the economy in May, although confidence remained high.
Phoenix, Las Vegas Housing Markets Return to Average Growth
Home-price growth continued to accelerate in March, posing a challenge to the market, which has seen the pace of sales slow amid rising prices and an inventory shortage.
Oil Prices Fall as Investors Wait for OPEC Cuts to Take Effect
Oil futures were depressed following last week's decision by OPEC to extend a crude-oil production cap.
Oil Loses Its Pull on Stocks, Currencies
Stocks and currencies are ignoring the oil price after previous periods of moving in lockstep.
Eurozone Business Optimism Wanes Despite French Rally
Eurozone businesses were less upbeat about their prospects in May, despite a boost to optimism in France after centrist Emmanuel Macron defeated anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen in presidential elections.
U.K.'s May Plays Brexit Card as Polls Tighten
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May sought to revitalize her election campaign by saying that only she can deliver the successful Brexit the country voted for last year.
May 30, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)