Fed Likely to Raise Rates in June, Spell Out Asset-Sale Plan

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve officials are likely to raise short-term interest rates at their meeting in two weeks and announce their framework for shrinking a $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets later this year.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls for Second Consecutive Month

Americans were slightly less optimistic about the economy in May, although confidence remained high.

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.4% in April

Americans stepped up their spending in April at the fastest pace in four months, a sign the U.S. economy is rebounding after a lackluster winter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Stocks Pull Back as Energy Shares Drop

Declines in shares of energy companies pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower. The blue-chip index fell 0.3%.

Fed's Kaplan Sees Two More Rate Increases, Shrinking Balance Sheet

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in a CNBC interview he sees room for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates two more times this year while also beginning to unwind its $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets.

Growth in Home Prices Continues in March

Home-price growth continued to accelerate in March, posing a challenge to the market, which has seen the pace of sales slow amid rising prices and an inventory shortage.

Oil Loses Its Pull on Stocks, Currencies

Stocks and currencies are ignoring the oil price after previous periods of moving in lockstep.

Oil Prices Fall as Investors Wait for OPEC Cuts to Take Effect

Oil futures were depressed following last week's decision by OPEC to extend a crude-oil production cap.

Dallas Fed: Texas Manufacturing Activity Hits Three-Year High

Manufacturing activity across Texas rose at a faster pace in May, with a key metric reaching its highest level in three years and sentiment regarding future business conditions rising, according to a report Tuesday.

Eurozone Business Optimism Wanes Despite French Rally

Eurozone businesses were less upbeat about their prospects in May, despite a boost to optimism in France after centrist Emmanuel Macron defeated anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen in presidential elections.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)