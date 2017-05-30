Oil Prices Fall as Investors Wait for OPEC Cuts to Take Effect

Continue Reading Below

Oil futures were depressed following last week's decision by OPEC to extend a crude-oil production cap.

Oil Loses Its Pull on Stocks, Currencies

Stocks and currencies are ignoring the oil price after previous periods of moving in lockstep.

Exelon Moves to Pull Plug on Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant

Exelon has begun the process of closing down its money-losing Three Mile Island nuclear power plant and will complete the shutdown by September 2019 unless lawmakers make changes to help the facility compete in an increasingly cut-throat energy market.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Kinder Morgan Canadian Pipeline Expansion Faces Setback

The future of Kinder Morgan Inc.'s proposed expansion Trans Mountain pipeline was dealt a setback Monday after a political party in the Canadian west-coast province of British Columbia that opposed the project looked set to form a new government.

The Oil Play That Could Flood the Natural-Gas Market

The oil-rich Permian Basin also is emerging as a major new source of natural gas, a development that could deepen an existing oversupply of natural gas in the U.S. and pressure gas prices for years.

Why U.S. Natural Gas Demand Is Closer to Tipping the Market

Just a decade or so ago, energy traders believed that using natural gas to generate electricity instead of coal was akin to bringing Dom Pérignon to a party where Budweiser would do. How times have changed. The country is several years into a natural gas glut while several coal producers have gone bust.

Why Americans Aren't Hitting the Road This Summer

This weekend marks the beginning of summer driving season, and Americans should be packing up and hitting the road. Why aren't they? Americans are driving less than expected and economists are struggling to explain why.

Venezuela Creditor Zeroes In on Citgo Brass

A Canadian mining company trying to collect on a $1.4 billion judgment against Venezuela accused top executives of state-owned Citgo Holdings Inc. of accepting promotions as a "reward" for siphoning $2.2 billion from the U.S. refiner.

Anadarko's Colorado Operations Draw Criticism After Second Deadly Blast

A second deadly accident in Colorado involving Anadarko Petroleum Corp. is spurring criticism of the company's oil and gas operations in the state.

Flailing OPEC Leaves Western Oil Majors Holding the Bag

OPEC's spell over oil markets has been broken. That's bad news for Western heavyweights like Shell and BHP who made big bets on expensive oil and gas at the top of the last cycle.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)