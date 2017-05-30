Uber Fires Driverless-Car Executive at the Center of Google Legal Battle

Continue Reading Below

Uber Technologies Inc. said Monday it fired Anthony Levandowski, the driverless-car executive at the center of its legal battle with Google parent Alphabet Inc., making good on its threat to dismiss him if he didn't cooperate with court orders.

Wells Fargo Reshuffles Regional Executives in Retail Banking Unit

Wells Fargo again shuffled the ranks in its retail-banking unit, continuing efforts to untangle the firm from the sales-practices scandal that erupted last year.

Amazon Shares Hit $1,000

Amazon.com Inc.'s stock price breached $1,000 for the first time ever on Tuesday, the latest sign of how technology stocks have dominated trading this year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Payless Plans Second Wave of Store Closures

Payless ShoeSource Inc. is preparing to launch a second round of store closings less than two months after the shoe retailer sought bankruptcy protection.

Court Documents Shed Light on Theranos Board's Response to Crisis

Two former Theranos directors said they didn't follow up on public allegations that the blood-testing firm was relying on standard technology rather than its much-hyped proprietary device for most tests, according to newly released court documents.

Westinghouse Paid Former CEO Roderick $19 Million

Westinghouse Electric Co. paid Daniel Roderick more than $19 million in the year before he was pushed out as chairman of the company's board, an ouster that came days before billions of dollars of cost overruns plunged the company he led into bankruptcy.

As Nintendo Cranks Out the Switch, It Vies With Apple for Parts

Nintendo's biggest battle these days isn't against other game makers. It is against companies such as Apple that are gobbling up the same parts the Kyoto-based company needs to make its hit Switch machine.

Plans to Close Three Mile Island Highlight Struggles of Nuclear Power

Exelon Corp. warned Tuesday that it will close the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania in 2019 unless it receives government aid, the latest sign of how the sector is in danger of shrinking as it faces intense competition in the U.S.

Political Shake-Up in Canada Fuels Debate Over Kinder Morgan Pipeline Plans

Kinder Morgan plans to expand its Trans Mountain crude-oil pipeline faced fresh risks as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premier of oil-rich Alberta added to a debate fueled by the possibility a new political alliance in the country's west.

Daimler Vows to Buy More American Parts for Alabama Plant

Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, responded to continued pressure from the Trump administration on auto makers, saying it is increasing the amount of parts it uses from U.S.-based supplier factories.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)