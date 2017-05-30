French Consumer Confidence Strongest in Nearly a Decade

French consumer confidence rose more than expected in May, reaching the highest level in almost a decade as households became more confident about their future financial situation, statistics showed Tuesday.

In early May, Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, defeating National Front candidate Marine Le Pen whose pledge to pull France from the eurozone had worried many voters.

Consumer confidence in the eurozone's second-largest economy rose two points to 102 in May, the highest level since August 2007, statistics agency Insee said.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a one point increase from the 100 level recorded in April, the long term average for the indicator.

