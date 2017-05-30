Federal Reserve Fines Deutsche Bank $41 Million for Deficient Anti-Money Laundering Program

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve fined Deutsche Bank AG $41 million for "unsafe and unsound" anti-money-laundering practices on Tuesday, the latest in a series of fines for the lender.
The Fed said that Deutsche Bank's U.S. banking operations had failed to maintain an effective anti-money-laundering program to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money-laundering laws.
"We are committed to implementing every remediation measure referenced in the Fed's order and to meeting their expectations," a Deutsche Bank spokesman said.
Deutsche Bank in April was fined a combined $156.6 million by the Fed for deficiencies in its foreign-exchange trading, as well as failure to maintain a compliance program for the Volcker rule, which puts limits on proprietary trading by banks.
Additionally, Deutsche Bank was fined $425 million by the New York Department of Financial Services in January for money-laundering violations involving its Moscow branch.
Write to Gabriel T. Rubin at gabriel.rubin@wsj.com
