Belgium's Inflation Rate Dropped to 1.86% in May From 2.28% in April

Belgium's inflation rate fell back below 2% in May, with the annual price increase registering 1.86% in May versus 2.28% in April, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Slowing energy price rises and service sector price increases helped lower the annual inflation rate.

Excluding energy prices, the annual inflation rate edged down to 1.25% from 1.31% the previous month.

May 30, 2017