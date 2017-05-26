Total Reports Emissions at Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA said it discovered Friday a renewed spike of sulfur dioxide emissions at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said that after an initial spike in emissions on Wednesday, more above-normal emissions happened Thursday and were discovered Friday morning.

"The increase in sulfur dioxide emissions at Unit 871 was sudden and not linked to any notable process issue," the refinery said. "The unit continued to operate under normal operating conditions."

The 225,000-barrel-a-day refinery lies east of Houston.

