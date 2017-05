Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down amid some concerns over prospects for growth in the sector.

BlackBerry said smart-phone maker said chip designer Qualcomm would have to pay it $940 million to settle a royalty dispute.

May 26, 2017 18:23 ET (22:23 GMT)