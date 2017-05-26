OPEC Extends Oil Output Cuts but Glut Fears Persist

OPEC has renewed an agreement with a dozen other crude-oil producers to withhold supplies into March 2018, betting it can raise prices despite soaring output from American shale producers.

Oil Tumbles as OPEC Cuts Disappoint

Oil prices plunged nearly 5% after OPEC's announcement to extend production cuts disappointed traders who had hoped for a more aggressive plan to boost the price of crude.

BlackRock, Vanguard Mull Pressuring Exxon to Disclose Climate Risks

Two of the world's largest asset managers are strongly considering a public rebuke to Exxon Mobil over climate change at the company's annual meeting next week.

Activist Investor's Pressure Builds on BHP Over Energy

The clash between BHP Billiton Ltd. and activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is narrowing to one issue that could determine the future of the Anglo-Australian mining giant: Should it remain in the oil and gas business?

Saudi Aramco Struggles to Disengage From Royal Family's Whims

The kingdom is hoping to launch what would be the world's largest IPO, but first it has to decide whether the oil giant will continue as a de facto arm of the monarchy.

Coal Mines Reimagined as New Power Source

Coal-mine companies in the U.S. and Germany are trying to turn their old mines into enormous power-storage systems, using century-old technology to keep the lights on when a shortage of wind or sun makes new technologies inadequate.

Why Coal Can't Compete on a True Level Playing Field

While the Trump administration promises an end to preferential federal policy in the energy industry, WSJ Energy Expert Richard Revesz says coal is still being propped up.

U.S. Oil Inventories Drop More Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil supplies fell by 4.4 million barrels for the week ended May 19, twice what analysts were expecting, while gasoline and other fuel supplies also declined, according to EIA data.

How American Shale Drillers Flipped OPEC's Script

When OPEC agreed to curtail production to bolster crude prices, it was betting U.S. shale drillers would be too weak to fill the void. But with Wall Street behind them, American producers have put the cartel on its heels.

Dong Energy Sells Oil & Gas Unit for Up to $1.3B

Danish utility Dong Energy, part-owned by Goldman Sachs, announced it is selling its upstream oil and gas business to INEOS for up to $1.3 billion.

