Financials Little Changed; Focus on Jobs Data Next Week -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies were flat ahead of jobs data next week.

Continue Reading Below

Employment data are seen as one of the critical data points for the Federal Reserve's policymaking plans. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates again at its June meeting.

"The Fed appears to be motivated by easy financial conditions and a desire to advance the normalization process," Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research analysts wrote in a research note.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2017 18:22 ET (22:22 GMT)