GM Sued by Diesel Truck Owners Over Emissions

General Motors Co. was accused in a lawsuit by owners of diesel-powered trucks of using illegal emissions software that allowed the vehicles to bypass government emissions tests and pollute far beyond legal limits on the road.

Best Buy Defies Retail Doldrums With Higher Sales

Best Buy continued to buck the retail funk and post rising sales, as videogame consoles like the Nintendo Switch and new cellphone plans drove customers to its stores in the latest quarter.

Wells Fargo Sweetens Broker Recruitment Bonuses

Wells Fargo & Co. is sweetening its signing bonuses for veteran brokers, a move to capitalize on Morgan Stanley's and Merrill Lynch's retreat from the industry's costly recruiting practice known as "prisoner exchange."

Ford Lures Engineer Back From Uber

Ford Motor Co. has wooed back a senior engineer who left the auto maker to develop autonomous vehicles at Uber Technologies Inc.

Activist Investor's Pressure Builds on BHP Over Energy

The clash between BHP Billiton Ltd. and activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is narrowing to one issue that could determine the future of the Anglo-Australian mining giant: Should it remain in the oil and gas business?

BlackRock, Vanguard Mull Pressuring Exxon to Disclose Climate Risks

Two of the world's largest asset managers are strongly considering a public rebuke to Exxon Mobil over climate change at the company's annual meeting next week.

Microsoft Tries to Take On Twitch at Videogame Live-Streaming

Microsoft on Thursday is launching its own videogame live-streaming service called Mixer, setting up yet another battle among some of the biggest names in the technology industry.

Each Cigna Employee to Get Five Shares

Cigna plans to give every employee five shares of stock, an unusual move that the company said was aimed at bolstering employee commitment as it moves ahead after the demise of its merger deal with Anthem.

Appian Shares Leap 35% After IPO

Shares of Appian Corp., a maker of software for developing enterprise applications, jumped 35% to $16.22 after its initial public offering Thursday.

21st Century Oncology Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

21st Century Oncology, a cancer treatment giant, filed for bankruptcy after reaching an agreement with lenders and bondholders that would prune half a billion dollars in debt from the company's balance sheet.

