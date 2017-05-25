Materials Down as Dollar Recoups Some Losses -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers fell with the energy complex, and as the dollar recouped a modicum of its recent losses.

Energy companies are among the world's largest metals consumers. Copper futures were buoyed by reports of an extension of a strike in the massive Grasberg mine complex in Indonesia.

The clash between Anglo Australian mining giant BHP Billiton and activist hedge fund Elliott Management is now focused on whether BHP should stay in the oil-and-gas business. BHP was one of a number of mining companies, including Freeport McMoRan, who expanded drilling operations during the oil and gas boom. Elliott wants BHP to write off the whole exercise, but the miner argues that it is better positioned than most explorers to perform geological analyses.

