Consumer Cos Up After Mixed Economic, Earnings Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after mixed earnings and economic data.

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits ticked up last week, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Best Buy bucked the trend toward dwindling demand in physical shopping chains. The electronics store posted higher quarterly sales as videogame consoles like the Nintendo Switch and new cellphone plans drove customers to its stores in the latest quarter.

In a more familiar scenario, shares of Signet Jewelers fell after the jewelry-store operator said same-store sales fell by more than 11%.

General Motors shares declined after the auto maker was accused in a lawsuit by owners of diesel-powered trucks of using illegal software to cheat on government emissions tests. The allegations echo the description of "defeat devices" used by Volkswagen to cheat on emissions testing of diesel vehicles.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2017 16:32 ET (20:32 GMT)