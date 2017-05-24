Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: New Board Member In Hydro

TIDMNHY

The Corporate Assembly in Norsk Hydro ASA on Tuesday approved Svein

Kåre Sund as new member of Hydro's Board of Directors for a period

of 2 years. Sund replaces Ove Ellefsen as one of the Board`s three

employee representatives. Billy Fredagsvik and Sten Roar Martinsen was

re-elected for a period of 2 years.

After Tuesday's election, the Board of Directors in Hydro consists of

chair Dag Mejdell, deputy chair Irene Rummelhoff, Finn Jebsen, Thomas

Schulz, Liv Monica Bargem Stubholt, Marianne Wiinholt, and the

employee-elected board members Billy Fredagsvik, Sten Roar Martinsen and

Svein Kåre Sund.

