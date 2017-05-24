Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: New Board Member In Hydro

TIDMNHY
The Corporate Assembly in Norsk Hydro ASA on Tuesday approved Svein
Kåre Sund as new member of Hydro's Board of Directors for a period
of 2 years. Sund replaces Ove Ellefsen as one of the Board`s three
employee representatives. Billy Fredagsvik and Sten Roar Martinsen was
re-elected for a period of 2 years.
After Tuesday's election, the Board of Directors in Hydro consists of
chair Dag Mejdell, deputy chair Irene Rummelhoff, Finn Jebsen, Thomas
Schulz, Liv Monica Bargem Stubholt, Marianne Wiinholt, and the
employee-elected board members Billy Fredagsvik, Sten Roar Martinsen and
Svein Kåre Sund.
