French Unemployment Declined in April

The number of French job seekers declined in April, almost reversing the jump in March, the country's labor ministry said Wednesday.

The number of Category A job seekers--people registered as fully unemployed--fell 1% on the month to 3,471,800.

France's labor minister, Muriel Penicaud--appointed last week by freshly elected president Emmanuel Macron--said she wouldn't comment on the monthly figures, breaking with tradition from her predecessors. The numbers have been closely watched in France as a key indicator of the performance of the French economy.

Ms. Penicaud said the monthly figures are too volatile and don't give an indication of underlying trends.

May 24, 2017 13:04 ET (17:04 GMT)