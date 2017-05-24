China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, May 24 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 979,596 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 13,625 13,625 13,260 13,380 13,775 -395 10 272
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jul-17 13,460 13,470 13,440 13,455 13,770 -315 6 112
Aug-17 13,945 14,225 13,560 14,030 13,890 140 232 48
Sep-17 13,960 14,180 13,555 13,870 14,080 -210 937,816 382,370
Oct-17 14,075 14,280 13,680 14,110 14,125 -15 144 132
Nov-17 14,110 14,290 13,735 14,100 14,165 -65 438 2,578
Jan-18 15,910 16,140 15,500 15,825 16,045 -220 40,634 46,846
Mar-18 15,925 15,925 15,770 15,850 16,280 -430 6 90
Apr-18 15,865 15,870 15,865 15,865 16,310 -445 4 36
May-18 16,200 16,355 15,800 16,005 16,265 -260 306 502
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 24, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)