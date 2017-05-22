Ford Replaces CEO Amid Pressure on Profit, Share Price

Continue Reading Below

Ford is replacing CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, who heads its innovation unit. The company has been considering leadership changes amid dissatisfaction with the stock price and a drive to clarify strategy.

Arconic, Elliott Reach Deal to End Proxy Contest

Arconic struck a deal to give hedge fund Elliott Management seats on its board of directors, a settlement that ends a bruising five-month battle days before the vote.

Huntsman Strikes Merger Deal With Clariant

Huntsman Corp. and Switzerland's Clariant AG struck a deal to merge, creating a chemicals giant worth about $14 billion as companies in the industry seek ways to cut costs and boost revenue.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Citi Settles With DOJ Over Money Laundering

Citigroup has agreed to pay less than $100 million to settle a yearslong money laundering investigation, the bank and government agencies announced Monday.

CBS Extends Leslie Moonves's Contract Through 2021

CBS said it reached a two-year contract extension with Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, who is now expected to stay with the media company through June 30, 2021

Amid Slide in DVD Sales, Redbox to Rent Some Movies Sooner

Redbox got a boost in its efforts to compete with digital outlets Monday as Hollywood's largest studio agreed to make its movie discs available earlier in the company's movie-rental kiosks.

Remember 'Avatar'? Disney Hopes So With $500 Million Bet on Theme Park

Disney is betting the most successful movie ever will prolong a hot streak for its theme parks. But will tourists flock to a place inspired by an eight-year-old film?

Boeing Sees Potential Widebody Jet Sale to Saudi Airline

Boeing Co. said Sunday it had agreed to the potential sale of 16 widebody jets to a Saudi Arabian airline and a range of equipment for the country's armed forces.

Maxus Energy Wins Court Approval of Chapter 11 Plan

Maxus Energy Corp. won confirmation Monday of a chapter 11 liquidation plan that spells out how its assets will be used to address New Jersey's contaminated Passaic River.

Solar-Energy Giant Was Manipulating Sales Data, Say Former Managers

Former managers at one of the largest U.S. solar-energy companies say they manipulated a key sales metric around the time of the company's 2015 initial public offering.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)