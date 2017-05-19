What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

IBM is reversing decadeslong policies as a champion of the work-from-home concept and calling employees back to the office.

The U.S. is looking into Russia's growing leverage over Citgo amid concern the Kremlin is seeking to use energy as a political weapon.

Vistra has made a takeover approach to Dynegy, a tie-up that would create one of the nation's largest independent power producers.

The FCC approved a plan to begin rolling back Obama-era net-neutrality rules, reopening a battle over internet regulation.

Hedge-fund manager Cooperman and his firm Omega agreed to pay $4.9 million to settle SEC insider-trading allegations.

The administration isn't looking to break up big banks, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told a Senate committee.

U.S. stocks rose, bouncing back from their worst session of the year. The Dow gained 56.09 points to 20663.02.

Italy put Alitalia up for sale after months of fruitless talks with unions and the airline's shareholders.

Wal-Mart posted stronger quarterly sales, even as many rivals struggle to compete with online retailers.

Alibaba's revenue jumped 60% and quarterly net nearly doubled, driven by consumer spending in China.

Several auto makers agreed to pay over $550 million to resolve claims tied to Takata air bags.

May 19, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)