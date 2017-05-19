Fed's Bullard: Markets Don't Agree With Fed Rate Hike Path

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard warned that financial markets don't appear to believe the U.S. central bank is planning to continue forward with interest rate rises.

Oil Extends Gains Before OPEC Meeting

Crude oil futures rose, building on overnight gains in the U.S., on investors' optimism that an OPEC meeting will extend production cuts.

Global Stocks Edge Higher as Commodity Prices Rise

Global stocks inched higher as an uptick in commodity prices and a modest recovery on Wall Street helped trim this week's losses.

Eurozone Consumer Confidence at Highest Level in Nearly a Decade

The victory of a pro-European centrist in France's presidential election has delivered a further boost to already high consumer confidence in the eurozone.

ECB Calls for More Pan-European Bank Mergers

The European Central Bank called on eurozone banks to engage in more cross-border mergers, warning that a lack of integration in the region's financial markets harmed its ability to set monetary policy.

Brazil Stocks Recover Somewhat After Plunge Tied to Probe of President

Brazilian shares and the real recovered some of the ground they lost after plummeting Thursday following a newspaper report linking President Michel Temer to a corruption scheme.

S&P Lifts Indonesia's Ratings to Investment Grade

A tax amnesty that boosted coffers and an economic recovery from a six-year low has launched Indonesia back to investment-grade status by the last of the three major ratings firms.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Brazil's New Scandal Reverberates Across Emerging Markets

Eurozone Current-Account Surplus Retreats From February High

The euro area's current account surplus declined in March from February's peak, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Canada Retail Sales Rise 0.7% in March

Canadian retail sales increased in March due to strong demand for new and used cars but excluding auto-related sales, retail receipts fell.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)