TIDMLKOD

Continue Reading Below

RNS Number : 5139F

PJSC LukOil

18 May 2017

LUKOIL INVESTMENTS CYPRUS LTD. (a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of PJSC LUKOIL) acquired 3,300,000 ordinary shares of PJSC LUKOIL on 17 May 2017 under a purchase and sale agreement dated 15 May 2017.

This information is provided by RNS

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

STRSFFSMAFWSEEI

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2017 02:38 ET (06:38 GMT)