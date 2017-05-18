U.S. Stocks, Dollar Steady After Steep Selloff

U.S. stock indexes rebounded from their worst selloff of the year as investors lifted shares of financial and technology companies. The S&P 500 added 0.4%.

Mnuchin Tells Lawmakers GDP Growth 3% or Higher 'Achievable'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will tell lawmakers the administration's goal of sustainable economic growth of 3% or higher is achievable "if we make historic reforms to both taxes and regulation."

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell for Third Straight Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week for the third consecutive time, the latest sign of steady job creation.

Philadelphia Fed Report Shows Expansion in Manufacturing

Manufacturing activity across the mid-Atlantic expanded in May as general activity and shipments improved.

Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators Index Rises

The Conference Board's leading economic index, a basket of economic indicators, rose 0.3% to 126.9 in April after showing gains in January, February and March.

In Volatility Lull, Stocks Became Bonds-Is It Over Now?

Stocks have behaved so much like bonds lately that some investors have been treating them the same. But Wednesday's selloff in U.S. equities was a timely reminder that the tide can turn quickly.

ECB's Jazbec: Policy Makers Not Ready to Withdraw Stimulus

Fear of backlash from financial markets means European Central Bank policy makers aren't yet ready to signal a reduction of their massive monetary stimulus, a top ECB official said.

France, Germany Battle to Host EU Finance Regulator

France is shooting down the possibility of relocating Europe's top financial regulator to Frankfurt from London after Brexit, an early sign of infighting over the spoils of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Brazilian Shares, Real Plunge After Report President Encouraged Bribes

The Brazilian real plunged against the dollar Thursday and stocks plummeted after a local newspaper reported Wednesday that President Michel Temer encouraged a businessman to continue bribing a jailed former congressman to buy the lawmaker's silence, putting the future of his government and the approval of key economic reforms by Congress at risk.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Making Market Volatility Great Again

May 18, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)