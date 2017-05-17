Tullow Oil Strikes Oil in Northern Kenya Well

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.LN) on Wednesday said it had struck oil in a well in northern Kenya.

The oil and gas explorer and producer said it had found about 75 meters of net oil pay in two zones in the Emekuya-1 well in block 13T in the South Lokichar Basin.

Tullow said the well penetrated reservoir-quality Miocene sandstones similar to those in the successful Etom-2 well and at the same static pressure gradient, indicating that a big part of the Greater Etom structure is oil-filled.

The company will now move the drilling rig to drill an appraisal well on Greater Etom.

Tullow operates blocks 13T and 10BB with 50% equity and is partnered by Africa Oil Corporation and Maersk Oil with 25% apiece.

Shares were up 5.5 pence, or 2.7%, at 206.7 pence.

