Tech Shares Plunge on Risk Aversion -- Technology Roundup

Technology shares plunge as a broad market selloff prompted by political turbulence in Washington hit riskier sectors particularly hard.

A new, fast-spreading computer attack and a hacking group's threat to release a fresh trove of stolen cyberweapons are fueling fears among businesses and security experts of a second technology assault after last week's so-called Wannacry ransomware attack.

Google parent Alphabet said it has delivered internet connections to tens of thousands of people in flood-affected regions of Peru using high-altitude balloons.

Qualcomm sued the manufacturers that make iPhones for Apple for failing to pay royalties on the chip maker's technology, opening another front in its battle with the computer and gadget giant.

May 17, 2017 17:40 ET (21:40 GMT)