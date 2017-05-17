Russian State-Run Bank Financed Deal Involving Trump Hotel Partner

A Russian-Canadian developer put money into a Donald Trump hotel project in Toronto after receiving hundreds of millions from a deal involving Russian state-run bank VEB.

Can Free Stock Trades Sell? Robinhood App Tests New Brokerage Model

Four years ago, two Stanford graduates set out to make stock-trading free with an app that would let anyone invest without paying fees. Now the founders face a crucial test: Can Robinhood make money from all these freeloaders?

Trump Tax Plan, if It Emerges Intact, Would Dull Munis' Allure

President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes-if it's approved along the lines of its current form-stands to weigh on prices in the $3.8 trillion municipal-bond market.

Lehman's Europe Creditors Awarded Most of a $10 Billion Cash Surplus

Creditors to Lehman Brothers' main European unit will get most of a $10 billion cash surplus to cover interest payments on their debt, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled.

U.K.'s Lloyds Stake, a Remnant of the Financial Crisis, Is Finally Sold Off

The U.K. government has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds, a watershed moment for the British lender almost a decade after it was bailed out at the height of the financial crisis.

Zambia Central Bank Cuts Key Rate To Aid Economy

Zambia's Central Bank cut its key lending rate by 1.5 percentage points to 12.5% as Africa's second-largest copper producer continues a policy-easing stance to aid slowing economic growth.

Investors Shun Highflying Emerging-Market Hedge Funds

Hedge funds that invest in emerging markets are generating some of their best returns on record and growing their assets to all-time highs, but they aren't getting much love from investors.

S&P Affirms Australia at AAA but Warns on Downgrade

S&P Global Ratings Wednesday affirmed Australia's sovereign credit rating at AAA, but warned a downgrade could still happen soon if progress toward achieving budget surpluses slows.

Banks Can Go Higher Even Without Trump's Help

Fundamental trends still argue in favor of owning bank shares, even if the Trump presidency disappoints.

Move Over Dollar, the Euro Is in the Driver's Seat

U.S. political turbulence and economic disappointment, combined with unrealized election fears in Europe, mean the euro could gain further against the dollar.

May 17, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)