Industrials Down Amid Fears About Trump Economic Agenda - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell as traders backed off bets that the Trump administration would push through its economic agenda.

An investment group wants to shake up Caterpillar's audit committee amid mounting scrutiny of the machinery giant's offshore tax strategy.

CtW Investment Group, an arm of union coalition Change to Win, issued a public letter Wednesday asking shareholders to vote against three Caterpillar board members

May 17, 2017 16:24 ET (20:24 GMT)