Henkel Buys Sealant Maker Sonderhoff

German glue and detergent maker Henkel AG (HEN.XE) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Sonderhoff Holding GmbH, a maker of high-impact sealing solutions for industrial assembly with annual revenues of about 60 million euros ($66 million).

Continue Reading Below

Both parties agreed to not disclose any financial details of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals.

Cologne-based Sonderhoff has around 280 employees. The company's portfolio includes specialized polyurethane and silicone foams as well as customized dosing equipment and automation concepts.

Write to Friedrich Geiger at ?friedrich.geiger@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2017 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)