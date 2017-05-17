On Our Radar

Fact Sheet: 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

By The Associated Press Features Associated Press

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

Continue Reading Below

BASE PRICE: $19,700 for LX manual; $20,500 for LX CVT; $21,300 for Sport manual.

AS TESTED: $22,175.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel-drive, five-passenger hatchback.

ENGINE: 1.5-liter, double overhead cam, turbocharged, direct-injected four cylinder.

MILEAGE: 30 mpg (city), 39 mpg (highway).

Continue Reading Below

TOP SPEED: 127 mph.

LENGTH: 177.9 inches.

WHEELBASE: 106.3 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 2,864 pounds.

BUILT AT: England.

OPTIONS: None.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $875.