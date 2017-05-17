Watch Live: President Trump Gives Commencement Address at Coast Guard Academy

Bullish Sentiment Among Financial Advisers Falls

By Ezequiel Minaya Features Dow Jones Newswires

Bullish sentiment declined among financial advisers surveyed in the weekly Investors Intelligence poll.

The percentage of financial advisers who are bullish on the market decreased to 58.1% from 58.7% a week earlier, while bearish sentiment decreased to 17.1% from 17.3%.

The percentage of financial advisers expecting a market correction increased to 24.8% from 24%.

In the week ended Tuesday, 62.08% of stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange were above their 10-week moving averages. Also, 64.91% of NYSE stocks were above their 30-week averages.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recently fell 171.76 points to 20,807.99.

