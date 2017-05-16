Press Release: The Conference Board Leading Economic Index(R) for Brazil, Together with Fundação Getulio Vargas (TCB/FGV Brazil LEI), Declined

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index(R) for Brazil, Together with Fundação Getulio Vargas (TCB/FGV Brazil LEI), Declined

NEW YORK, May 16, 2017

NEW YORK, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index(R) for Brazil, together with Fundação Getulio Vargas (TCB/FGV Brazil LEI), decreased 0.4 percent in April 2017 to 107.4 (2010=100).

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index(R) for Brazil, together with Fundação Getulio Vargas (TCB/FGV Brazil CEI), decreased 0.1 percent in April 2017 to 97.4 (2010=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component -- primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2017 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here.

