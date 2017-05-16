Facebook Fined by French Privacy Watchdog Over Data

France's privacy watchdog slapped Facebook with a $165,000 fine, alleging the social media giant's 2015 privacy policy breaches French data protection rules.

Ford Aims to Cut Global Workforce by Roughly 10%

Ford Motor Co. aims to cut about 10% of its global workforce amid Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields's drive to boost profits and the auto maker's sliding stock price, according to people briefed on the plan.

Unreleased Disney Film Target of Online Piracy Threat

A hacker or hackers claim to have stolen an unreleased film from Walt Disney Co. and threatened to release it online unless the company pays a ransom, Chief Executive Robert Iger told employees.

Teen Retailer Rue21 Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Rue21 said it had entered into agreements with certain lenders to reduce its debt and provide additional capital for its restructuring.

KKR May Sell Norwegian Software Company Stake for About $1.1 Billion

Private-equity giant KKR is eyeing the sale of its 31% equity holding in Visma Group, a Norwegian software company, in a deal that could fetch about $1.1 billion.

Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund to Cut Stake in UBS

GIC Pte. Ltd. is halving its stake in Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG, crystallizing a multibillion-dollar loss on an investment that was ill-fated from the start.

The Hong Kong Company Behind the Sears Lawsuit

The target of Sears Holdings' lawsuit against the supplier of its Craftsman-branded products is a Hong Kong company responsible for some of the best-known brands in power tools and household appliances in the U.S.

Activist Investor Backs Off Call for BHP to Ditch Sydney Listing

Activist investor Elliott Management refined its attack on BHP Billiton, calling for an independent review of its petroleum business and deflecting earlier criticism by proposing the company retain a main stock listing in Australia.

Brazil's JBS Posts Net Profit

Brazil's JBS SA, the world's biggest producer of animal protein, said Monday it swung to a net profit in the first quarter, after losses from financial operations were much smaller than in the year-earlier period.

AllianceBernstein Is Selling Bond-Trading Software

AllianceBernstein Holding LP agreed to sell its bond-trading software platform to trading technology firm Algomi Ltd.

