China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, May 16 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 851,744 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 13,455 13,615 13,455 13,525 13,355 170 22 272

Jul-17 14,445 14,445 13,355 13,720 13,500 220 8 110

Aug-17 13,505 13,610 13,505 13,555 13,465 90 4 64

Sep-17 13,785 13,935 13,500 13,700 13,675 25 824,104 388,066

Oct-17 13,670 13,900 13,670 13,800 13,665 135 28 114

Nov-17 13,855 13,995 13,630 13,840 13,735 105 466 2,060

Jan-18 15,770 15,860 15,525 15,680 15,645 35 26,778 41,104

Mar-18 15,915 15,915 15,915 15,915 15,615 300 2 84

Apr-18 15,890 16,050 15,890 15,960 15,860 100 22 38

May-18 16,090 16,090 15,810 15,935 15,860 75 310 216

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

May 16, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)