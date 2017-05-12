WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 12

CYBERATTACK SWEEPS GLOBE, HITS FEDEX, U.K. HOSPITALS

Continue Reading Below

A massive cyberattack disrupted computer systems in dozens of countries on Friday, with computer-security experts saying unknown hackers targeted a software vulnerability that had allegedly been exploited earlier by the NSA.

BEIJING TRUMPETS U.S.-CHINA TRADE PLAN AS SUMMIT NEARS

A broad plan to reset trade relations with the U.S. gave China a choreographed diplomatic success ahead of a summit of world leaders in Beijing, as both countries avoided some of the stickiest issues of the relationship.

BRAZIL CUTS STAKE IN CHINA-LED INFRASTRUCTURE BANK

Brazil is slashing its planned stake in China's landmark infrastructure development bank, in a growing pain for Beijing's efforts to create alternative global institutions to place its stamp on the world order.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

TURKEY'S PRIME MINISTER SEEKS SECURITY PROMISES FROM U.S.

Turkey's prime minister said his nation is looking for more promises from President Donald Trump to ensure Turkey's national security, as the two allies meet next week to discuss their alliance in fighting terror in the Mideast.

MADURO ILLICITLY DOLED OUT MILLIONS FOR CHÁVEZ CAMPAIGN, BRAZILIAN TESTIFIES

A Brazilian consultant got $20 million of under-the-table funding for work on Hugo Chávez's 2012 reelection, most of it in cash handed over by Nicolás Maduro, the late Venezuelan leader's eventual successor, according to Brazilian court testimony.

POPE'S SHRINE VISIT ILLUMINATES CHALLENGE TO CHURCH OVER APPARITIONS

Pope Francis arrived in Portugal to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary at Fatima-honoring the sort of grass-roots devotion that can bolster the Catholic faith but poses challenges for the Vatican.

A POPULIST STORM STIRS IN ITALY

Fueled by discontent with slow growth, high unemployment and disillusionment with mainstream politicians, the euroskeptic 5 Star Movement readies for elections by May 2018

GERMANY'S SCHÄUBLE: GREECE COULD SECURE BAILOUT DEAL IN LATE MAY

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble said Greece could secure a new bailout deal at the next Eurogroup meeting, amid ongoing negotiations between Athens' financiers and an apparent softening of the International Monetary Fund's stance on debt relief.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2017 17:14 ET (21:14 GMT)