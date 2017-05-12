Judge Asks Prosecutors to Investigate Uber's Driverless Car Program

The judge called for an investigation of Uber and one of its engineers for the potential theft of trade secrets from Google, heightening the stakes of a legal battle between Uber and Google parent Alphabet over driverless-car technology.

San Francisco Sues Uber for Driver Information

San Francisco is seeking to force the ride-hailing service to disclose personal information about its drivers so officials can ensure the drivers are paying business fees to the city.

Delaware Judge Frees Cigna to Exit Anthem Merger

A judge on Thursday freed health insurer Cigna Corp. to abandon its proposed $48 billion merger with Anthem Inc., declining to give Anthem more time to try to salvage the deal, which federal courts have blocked on antitrust grounds.

Amid Retail Funk, Macy's Says 'We're Not Dead'

Macy's troubles showed no sign of abating as the department store reported another quarter of falling sales, ahead of a flurry of results from other retailers battling similar problems with store traffic and online competition.

Petrobras Posts Largest Profit in Two Years

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA reported its largest quarterly earnings in two years as the government continued allowing it to sell fuel at a profit in the domestic market.

Home Capital Group Posts Slight Decline in Profits

Home Capital Group reported a slight decline in profits while announcing it plans to seek additional deals to sell its more of its assets in light of a run on the company's deposits.

McDonald's Boosts Its Payout for Franchise Upgrades

McDonald's Corp. is ponying up a big chunk of money in an effort to get franchisees to help change everything from the way customers order their food to the way employees provide service.

Dow, DuPont to Review Breakup Plan After Merger

Dow Chemical and DuPont will reassess how the chemical giants plan to separate into three companies following their merger, after shareholders of both companies raised questions about the details of each new company.

Barclays Shakes Up Investment Banking Unit, Announces Hiring Spree

Barclays's corporate-and-investment banking chief Tim Throsby has taken interim control of the bank's markets business and launched a hiring spree as the British lender looks to bolster returns at the unit.

Wells Fargo to Cut Additional $2 Billion in Expenses

Wells Fargo plans to cut an additional $2 billion in expenses by the end of 2019, more than analysts had expected.

