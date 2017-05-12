China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, May 12 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 817,928 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 13,280 13,280 12,930 12,990 12,985 5 310 16,764
Jun-17 13,245 13,260 13,100 13,150 13,210 -60 100 286
Jul-17 13,360 13,360 13,295 13,350 13,515 -165 16 104
Aug-17 13,400 13,450 13,400 13,420 13,255 165 12 64
Sep-17 13,815 13,870 13,360 13,540 13,515 25 786,958 363,308
Oct-17 13,650 13,650 13,560 13,615 13,460 155 20 120
Nov-17 13,700 13,730 13,450 13,660 13,540 120 460 2,000
Jan-18 15,800 15,865 15,345 15,545 15,490 55 30,038 40,186
Mar-18 15,675 15,675 15,580 15,615 15,645 -30 12 84
Apr-18 15,780 15,780 15,780 15,780 15,880 -100 2 28
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 12, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)