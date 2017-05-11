Utilities Tick Up On Rate Bets -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators ticked up as traders bet the Federal Reserve would not be as aggressive with rate hikes as previously feared.

Speaking in Mumbai, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said he didn't anticipate any dramatic changes in Fed policy in the foreseeable future.

Atlanta's Southern Co. utility warned that it anticipates delays on two nuclear power units it's building--fallout from the bankruptcy filing of Toshiba unit Westinghouse.

